Legendary 1980s NWA Star Says He Will Attend Sting's Last Match At AEW Revolution

Sting's final match in pro wrestling, at this weekend's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, will see many of the legendary star's friends and family attend, one of whom is '80s NWA star, Magnum TA.

The former NWA United States Heavyweight Champions announced on his podcast with Greg Gagne, "Gagne & Magnum Podcast," that he was invited by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone for "The Stinger's" final match on Sunday.

"Guess what, I will have been there," said Magnum TA. "I got a message from Tony Schiavone, inviting me to be a part of it, which I told I would. By the time this airs [the podcast] I will have been there."

While they never got to wrestle each other due to Magnum TA's career ending early due to a car accident, the duo were together in NWA in the 80s, when Magnum TA was a commentator while Sting was rising up the ranks. Sting's final match at Revolution will see him team up with tag team partner Darby Allin and defend their AEW World Tag Team titles against The Young Bucks. Schiavone had revealed on his podcast that Sting's family and friends will be at the show, while the Hall of Famer's old rival and friend, Ric Flair, will be in his corner.

Former WCW star Kevin Nash recently revealed that Sting had requested him to be a part of his final match, but the former nWo member rejected the offer as he stated that he's a "WWE guy" while also adding that he doesn't want to be around a lot of people. Nash and Sting's WCW colleague, Booker T — who is on the "WWE NXT" commentary team — though, said that he would attend the event if he was invited. Sting made his final "AEW Dynamite" appearance this past week, when he came through the rafters to save Allin and Flair.