AEW Revolution 2024 Full & Final Card

Taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view will serve as the send-off to the legendary 39-year career of Sting. He and tag team partner Darby Allin will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship in the main event, and they're joined by eight more matches on the main card.

Arguably the second most important match taking place at Revolution is the three-way for the AEW World Championship, featuring Swerve Strickland, "Hangman" Adam Page, and champion Samoa Joe. With Strickland and Page having been at one another's throats for months now, Joe will undoubtedly look to use that personal animosity to his advantage on Sunday night.

"Timeless" Toni Storm is also set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship, with Deonna Purrazzo stepping up to the plate as her opponent. The two are longtime friends, going as far as having shared tattoos, but the onscreen storyline has detailed the fracturing of their relationship.

Both Orange Cassidy and Christian Cage will put their respective titles on the line in singles matches. Cage will defend the TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia in a match that was made official two weeks back. Roderick Strong, meanwhile, earned his shot at Cassidy and the AEW International Championship shortly after the promotion reinstated its ranking system at the start of 2024.

After announcing that he had signed with AEW last year but intended to finish up with NJPW first, Will Ospreay will be wrestling his first match as an official member of the AEW roster. He's set to face his Don Callis Family ally Konosuke Takeshita in singles action, but does Callis really intend to allow a fair fight between the two?