AEW's Roderick Strong Opens Up About His Interactions With Wrestling Legend Sting

In two days, Sting will officially wrap up his legendary wrestling career alongside his long-time ally Darby Allin. Together, they will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) in a tornado tag match at AEW Revolution. Before "The Icon" officially hangs up his boots, though, AEW talent Roderick Strong took a moment to look back on the amazing opportunity he had to share a locker room with him.

"Every interaction I've had with him has been fantastic, and he's had some great interactions with my wife. He's awesome," Strong told "Under The Ring." "I've said this a couple of times recently to people and stuff, but I really feel like he has just set such a good example of how someone in his position should be. He is just cool. He's easy to conversate with. He will give you his time. When he's out there, he works his butt off. The stuff that he does is incredible. He's just an absolute legend and just to be able to be on the same show as Sting, and it just so happens to be his last match, it's just been awesome."

While their personal conversations were limited, Strong maintains immense respect for the way Sting has carried himself not only in the wrestling world, but in everyday life as well. As such, Strong believes Sting is more than deserving of this highly anticipated send-off at Revolution — a send-off that will also reportedly headline the upcoming pay-per-view event.

