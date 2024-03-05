Former WWE Star AJ Francis Lists Indie Wrestlers He'd Like To Face

Former WWE star AJ Francis (Top Dolla to WWE fans) has been getting busy on the independent scene since his release in September 2023. He has been able to mix it up with the likes of Joey Janela in GCW, and was recently at the MLW taping in New York. But who else is on his list of dream opponents on the indies? During an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc's Jon Jordan, Francis listed off a variety of names he'd like to get in the ring with. "[Matt] Cardona, Effy, Myron Reed, Chris Bey, Lio Rush, Zilla Fatu, Jacob Fatu. Who else? Muscle Man Malcolm. Who else would I like to beat the hell out of?" When he was asked if he basically just wanted to face anyone who was available, Francis agreed, as long as the matches can make money.

"It don't matter who's across from me. It don't matter who is the person that I'm working with. In TNA, I'm working with Joe Hendry. People are talking about Joe Hendry more than ever. In MLW, I'm working with Alex Kane. They're talking about Alex Kane more than ever. Apparently, the NWA show that I'm supposed to be on this weekend, too, is one of their most sold shows that they've had in a long time. I would love to be Mustafa Ali's Secretary of the Treasury. I think that would work very well, yeah, but anybody, for real."

Francis was unsuccessful in his first encounter with Hendry in TNA, losing a tag team match on the February 29 "TNA Impact," in which he and Deaner were defeated by Hendry and Rich Swann.

