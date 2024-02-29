AJ Francis, WWE's Top Dolla, On MLW Intimidation Games, TNA, Hit Row, More - Exclusive

I've heard you say before that necessarily going back there isn't something that's going to be on your radar. However, things have changed there a little bit at least. Well, I shouldn't say a little bit, probably a lot. Do you think anything would be different in this environment?

Yeah, I still talk to Hunter. My thing is would I go back to WWE if Hunter called me and they had an idea for me that they wanted to do? Yeah, for sure. But I'm at a point now where people actually listen to my ideas. People actually give a f*** what I have to say about my character and how I want it to be played. And I don't have to beg for creative and the writing staff to listen to my ideas only to be told that I can't do something and then them give it to somebody else a couple of weeks later. Everything that I do now, I have my hands on. And that's how it was in NXT. That's why Hit Row was so successful in NXT. That's why Hit Row was the fastest call-up in the history of NXT. That's why, even though we were supposed to be heels, the people were chanting Hit Row during the show and during commercials. It's because, when we debuted and I cut the promo and I tell the cameraman, "Yo, make sure you shoot us from underneath so it looks like a rap battle," you see what I'm saying? Had our hands in everything. I had my hands in everything of putting the product out there. That's why it was so successful. And the reason it wasn't on SmackDown is because we just became cookie-cutter and we just were doing what we were told to do. You know what I'm saying? And we weren't actually given an opportunity to show what we can do. It's like, B-Fab didn't become a better performer in the last four months. She's just getting more opportunity. Tehuti didn't become a better character in the last four months, he's just getting opportunity. I'm hotter than I ever was on SmackDown because now I have opportunity to go places and do things that I want to do. It's like, yeah, opportunity is the key

You're talking about having your hands in there when all kinds of other people's hands are in there too. You can't let your hands do what your mind was creating. I can understand that as a creative myself, for sure.

A perfect example, I thought it was funny on Tehuti, the vignette he's doing with Cedric, which I love the vignettes, but in the first one that they did, the writers have him saying lines against the teams and Cedric's like ... and once again, this isn't against Cedric, this isn't against Tehuti, because I know it came from the writing team. I know it came from their creatives. And he goes, "Yo, you're doing that dis track thing again." And I thought that was funny because, in the two years I was on SmackDown, I did at least 80 music videos in those two years and none of them ever were on TV.

That's proof right there that they're acknowledging the fact that a major portion of my character was literally intentionally hidden from the audience, because the first opportunity they got to try to hit on it, they did. You see what I'm saying? It's like, I am at the point now where, and I don't believe the person, whoever wrote that, did it with intent to try to dis me. But, when I see that and I hear them talk about dis tracks and I'm like, "Wait, we never did a track on TV. Why are you even bringing that up?" You know what I'm saying? But that's just me.