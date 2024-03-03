Video: Reported AEW Signee Mercedes Mone Appears At Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Mercedes Mone is a woman of many titles – professional wrestler, actress, business owner, runway model, and of course, anime enthusiast. With her affinity for all things anime, Mone was invited to attend the 8th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which emanated from the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan on March 2. In addition, Mone also received the opportunity to present the 2024 award for "Best Slice of Life" alongside Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

As Mone and Lawrence explained, the "Best Slice of Life" category "focuses on the things that happen everyday" – the "small human moments" that provide shape to people's lives. Japanese series nominated in this category included the likes of "Do It Yourself!!", "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces," "Insomniacs After School," "My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999," "Skip and Loafer," and the eventual winner "Bocchi the Rock!". This particular work follows the story of the anxious Hitori Goto, who is on a mission to fulfill her dream of becoming a rock musician while also making friends.

Mercedes Mone doing Big Business at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards

pic.twitter.com/410wurDfEm — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 2, 2024

After revealing the winner for the 2023 "Best Slice of Life" award, Mone later posted a photograph of herself seated alongside rap sensation and fellow presenter Megan Thee Stallion. "Only for the anime Hotties Krew," Mone wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Looking ahead, Mone is expected to return to the United States, specifically to her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, as she gears up for her reported All Elite Wrestling debut at the "Big Business" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on March 13. Mone previously appeared on camera as she spectated the AEW All In event in August 2023.