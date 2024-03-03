Samoa Joe Feels 'A Little Betrayed' By AEW Revolution 2024 Triple Threat Scenario

Samoa Joe is set to defend his World Championship at AEW Revolution in a Triple Threat match against Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page, who have been feuding for quite some time. During a recent appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," Joe commented on the match and mentioned his unhappiness with the scenario.

"In some ways, a little bit betrayed by the decisions made that led to this point," Joe said. However, he noted that he is excited about the match and what it could mean for his career. "Mainly, I'm pretty excited about the pay-per-view, and obviously, great championship reigns start with great championship defenses."

Despite the reality of the Triple Threat, Joe isn't going in with a plan and claims he'll make snap decisions and adjustments on the fly. "I've been in these environments before; I've been in some of the most memorable three ways in the history of professional wrestling. I know what to do in these situations."

Joe also commented on the heat between Strickland and Page, noting that while he understands the latter's anger, he claims he won't use the situation to his advantage. "A lot of people would think in my position, 'You take advantage of that, you take advantage of that singular hatred.' But you know, that's what makes this situation more dangerous. The fact that they would charge at each other with reckless abandon? That leads to people getting flash-pinned."

Unfortunately, Joe's title defense might not headline the show. With Sting's retirement also taking place at Revolution, he will reportedly close the show with Darby Allin and the Young Bucks.

