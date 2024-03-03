Road Dogg Assesses The Possibility Of WWE Putting World Title On R-Truth

Across his two stints in WWE, R-Truth has added several title reigns to his resume, most notably with the 24/7 Championship, which he held for a record 53 times. Apart from his substantial involvement with the 24/7 Championship, Truth has also enjoyed success with WWE's Hardcore, United States, and Tag Team Championships. There is a major title, however, that has eluded him – the WWE Championship. On a recent episode of "Oh You Didn't Know," WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James assessed the possibility of the company putting this world championship on R-Truth.

"I don't know, one, that he needs the title ever, and I don't know that you want to give it to him. I know that sounds harsh and sounds weird," James said. "Could you find a scenario [to put the world title on him]? In a heartbeat you could find a scenario to put the title on him and give him a run. I just don't know if that's what the character is all about. I love everything about Truth and always have, but what I love about him now is when he wins a match, it's almost like he falls into it. He's not trying to do this. He's not doing that. So what we would have to do is if he was going to have a little run there is legitimize him a little bit. He'd have to start actually working a little bit, in my opinion. I don't think he could fall into it. I think he'd have to win it. That's a lot to think about man, but could you write him into a way of doing it? Heck yeah you could, and it would be a huge pop when it happened right then."

While he is uncertain if Truth will ever surely capture a world title in WWE, James continues to applaud Truth for his contributions toward the entertainment aspect of professional wrestling. Currently, Truth finds himself immersed in a comedic storyline with The Judgment Day, which has caused Damian Priest to repeatedly break character.

