AJ Francis Weighs In On Former Hit Row Stablemates' Time In WWE

AJ Francis has moved on from WWE following his second release from the company, most notably appearing for GCW, TNA, and his latest stop in MLW. Still, his time as part of Hit Row, a faction he originally founded, is something he looks upon fondly, and even though he isn't in WWE anymore, he's uniquely proud of all of his former fellow stablemates.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Inc. last week ahead of an appearance at MLW Intimidation Games (an event that did quite well), the former Top Dolla put over all of his Hit Row mates while also lamenting the lack of opportunity for the group — and for himself — to do more in their time together under the WWE umbrella.

"I'm proud B-Fab is finally getting to show what she can do in the ring," Francis said, alluding to her recent affiliation with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, as well as her showing in the Last Chance Battle Royal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber on "Raw." "I'm proud that [Ashante 'Thee' Adonis] is getting an opportunity to actually be on TV and show what he's capable of," he added, referencing Adonis' alignment with Cedric Alexander in backstage vignettes amid an apparent push for him as well.

As for Swerve Strickland, formerly known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Francis' praise was slightly more specific. "For Swerve, [he's] been doing his own thing for a couple of years now. Hopefully, he gets the opportunity to win the world title, but you never know in this business," he said.