AEW Broadcaster Taz Pays Tribute To Sting After Retirement At AEW Revolution 2024

After a career spanning almost 40 years, Sting went out on a high note at AEW Revolution 2024 when he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in a brutal tornado tag match. Not only did "The Icon" retain the AEW Tag Team Championships, but managed to retire with a perfect 29-0 record in All Elite Wrestling. Many people have since posted heartfelt messages on social media to celebrate Sting's career and his retirement match, including AEW commentator Taz, who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his feelings.

"Amazing athlete, awesome person & incredible career! Congratulations on decades of success @Sting — gonna miss you brother." Taz not only had the chance to call Sting's matches in AEW, but he called many of "The Icon's" bouts in TNA Wrestling during his time there as well.

With Sting going out on such a high, it leaves a fairly significant gap in the AEW tag team division, as the company currently has no active champions. Sting and Allin vacated the belts following the show as "The Icon" is retired, and his protege will be stepping away from wrestling at the end of March to try and climb Mount Everest. There will be a tournament to crown the new champions over the coming weeks, but there was no indication of when the competition will start, end, or how many teams will participate.

Many legends also attended Sting's final match, including Lex Luger, Ricky Steamboat, and Ric Flair. Luger shared a backstage photo with Sting at Revolution to commemorate the occasion, noting that his old friend has had a great career.