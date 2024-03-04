Photo: Lex Luger Shares Backstage Pic With Sting At AEW Revolution 2024

Last night's AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw Sting participate in his final wrestling match. Various legends attended the WWE Hall of Famer's final bow, including former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger, who posted a picture with "The Icon" backstage on social media. Sting's former tag team partner and rival captioned the image with, "Oh what a night!! Stinger went out in style!! @Sting."

Luger and Sting teamed up for the first time in a six-man tag team match at a NWA TV taping in March 1988. The following month, the pair overcame Dick Murdoch and Ivan Koloff, The Barbarian and The Warlord, Bobby Eaton and Stan Lee, and Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard to win that year's Jim Crockett Cup. After that victory, the duo feuded with Anderson, Blanchard, and the rest of the Four Horsemen. They would eventually become rivals in WCW, with Sting defeating Luger at Superbrawl II to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The pair later reunited, capturing the WCW World Tag Team Championship. In 2003, they crossed paths in the ring for the final time, with AJ Styles and Sting defeating Jeff Jarrett and Luger on TNA's 71st weekly pay-per-view.⁩

Sting's final match at last night's Revolution event saw "The Icon" and Darby Allin retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. Notably, Sting was accompanied by Ric Flair and his sons Garrett and Steven Borden for that match. Magnum T.A., Koloff, Diamond Dallas Page, and Scotty Riggs also attended to witness Sting's last bout.