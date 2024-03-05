Seth Rollins Cleared To Wrestle, Will Confront The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

After Cody Rhodes kicked off tonight's episode of "WWE Raw," furthering his recent war of words with The Bloodline, he brought up The Rock's counter to his 1-on-1 challenge. Reminding us all that he wasn't the only one name dropped by "The Great One" of late, Rhodes summoned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, who let "The American Nightmare" and the world know that he has been medically cleared to wrestle and he'll be at "WWE SmackDown" on Friday to address this challenge.

Rollins, who was injured on the January 15th episode of "Raw" while defending his title against Jinder Mahal, and who has promised to have Rhodes' back on all things Bloodline-related as this saga has drawn on, assured Rhodes that nothing has changed about that, even now that he is set to defend his title against Men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre. He then asked Rhodes if he would reciprocate the loyalty and stand alongside him on Friday. Cody assured Rollins that he, too, would be at "SmackDown" and so the road to WrestleMania rolls on.

The injury to Rollins left knee was revealed to be a Grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus, which originally put his WrestleMania status in question, though those concerns were quelled soon after. Now, Rollins is set to defend his title, and could very well find himself paired up with Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns should that challenge be accepted and the match become official as early as Friday.