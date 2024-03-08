Roderick Strong Discusses Coming Back From Injury, Leaving WWE For AEW

AEW International Champion Roderick Strong debuted with the promotion last April, involving himself in the ongoing storyline between longtime friend Adam Cole and then-AEW World Champion MJF. However, in a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Strong revealed that — like Cole and the recently returned Kyle O'Reilly — he suffered an injury that left him unsure if he'd be able to return to professional wrestling before his AEW signing.

"When my contract had [come] up with WWE, I was injured," Strong said. "So I wasn't even sure if I could wrestle again. ... Once I got cleared, it was kind of [figuring out] what [was] best for me at this time."

Strong said that his injury made him deeply reflective, with the former WWE star trying to figure out who he was and what he wanted to do next. At that point, the decision to go to AEW became easier for Strong.

"I want to use all the knowledge I've acquired over these years," Strong continued. "Not like I can't do that in WWE, but it was just a different opportunity to have a little bit more freedom in that sense."

According to Strong, the storyline he's been involved in over the last 10 months, from his introduction to participating in AEW's divisive "devil" storyline, allowed him to flex his creative muscles and grow. Having just defeated Orange Cassidy to win the International Championship at AEW Revolution, Strong is all but certain to continue receiving a significant push on AEW TV. Meanwhile, Strong's former Undisputed Era partner O'Reilly made his return at Revolution while Cole is still on the shelf with an ankle injury after overcoming serious concussion issues last year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.