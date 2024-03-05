WWE SmackDown Ratings Report 3/1/2024

The latest edition of "WWE SmackDown" featured a lengthy appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline, as well as a Damage CTRL betrayal and Randy Orton main event. According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode was the number-one most-viewed show on Friday, bringing in 2,348,000 viewers on average and a P18-49 rating of 0.64.

That's an increase of 3% in both metrics over the February 23 installment of "SmackDown", though the numbers are still down when comparing the average over the last month. Some additional good news for WWE is that they are averaging 5% more overall viewership and 10% more viewership between 18-49 in this quarter compared to last year. With TV viewership still on the decline overall, it's yet another sign that WWE is still quite hot at the moment.

The episode's quarter-hours (via Wrestlenomics) show viewership increasing over the first 45 minutes, which is the section of "SmackDown" that was dominated by Johnson and Reigns. The show's peak came during the 8:30-8:45 p.m. ET segment, with an estimated 2.75 million viewers overall and 992,000 in the 18-49 demographic. The main event and post-match angle, featuring Orton, Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens, drew the lowest viewership for the night in the demo, while overall viewership dipped to 2.16 million during the 10:30-10:45 segment.

Unsurprisingly, the most viewed clip on YouTube from "SmackDown" is the response from Johnson and Reigns to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, with well over 2 million views. To put that in perspective, the second-most-viewed clip, featuring Rey Mysterio and Carlito teaming up against Santos Escobar, has less than 650,000 views as of writing.