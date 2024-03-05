Will Ospreay Details What Ric Flair Said To Him At AEW Revolution

This past Sunday at Revolution 2024, Will Ospreay performed in his first AEW match since officially signing a full-time deal with Tony Khan's promotion. After defeating Konosuke Takeshita to begin the latest chapter of his wrestling career, Ospreay spoke to the media during the Revolution post-show media scrum and shared details about his interaction with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair backstage. Flair was in attendance to accompany Sting for the final match of his wrestling career.

"I hope I'm allowed to say it," Ospreay explained. "I was like, 'Ow, ow,' backstage, and the doctor was like, 'Right, [get] on the table, we'll just put some ice on your butt.' I was laying on the table, 'Ow,' and then Ric Flair walked in. And I was like, 'Ahh' and stood up. And he said, 'You are everything I've heard of and more. You are one of the best wrestlers in the world.' And that, coming from him, is like, 'Thank you, Mr. Ric Flair. Thank you very much.' He's the standard. I know sometimes it gets forgotten now, but every little bit of wrestling has some inspiration from Ric Flair, man. The fact that he was able to come over and just go, 'You're the f*****g man,' is mad, amazing. Brilliant stuff."



Before joining AEW, Ospreay was contracted to NJPW, where he received plaudits for his work from various wrestling personalities. Last year, independent wrestler "Speedball" Mike Bailey named Ospreay "the best wrestler in the world right now," while NJPW and AEW's Rocky Romero believes the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will become one of the top five wrestlers in the history of the business.

