Why Bully Ray Calls It Smart Not To Put Title On Swerve Strickland At AEW Revolution

Despite having momentum behind him heading into AEW Revolution, Swerve Strickland was unsuccessful in his attempt to become the AEW World Champion, with Samoa Joe retaining his gold in their triple threat match. While it was frustrating for him and his fans, Bully Ray believes it was a smart decision by Tony Khan to not put the title on Strickland.

"Would have got lost in the sauce," Bully said on "Busted Open Radio." "It would have got lost in Sting's last match because all we would want to be talking about is Sting, Sting, Sting. So, Swerve would have become the first African American World Heavyweight Champion in AEW, would have been a side note if he would have won. Smart not to put it on him." Ultimately, Joe forced "Hangman" Adam Page to submit while locked in the Coquina Clutch, although there was speculation later that Page submitted simply to prevent Strickland from becoming champion. However, it was Sting's final-ever match that everyone was talking about coming out of the show, as he was the main event that had all the spotlight on him, and that is what Bully believes Strickland deserves in the future.

"When Swerve's time comes, that night should be all about Swerve," Bully said. However, Strickland's time might not be anytime soon, because even though he is a fan-favorite to become champion, it is Wardlow who is next in line for a match against Joe. He won the all-star scramble at Revolution to become the number one contender, which should lead to him getting the next title shot.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.