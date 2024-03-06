Former WWE NXT Champ Endorses Becky Lynch's 'Real And Raw' Memoir

As she looks forward to challenging Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch is also looking forward to the release of her new memoir, which officially drops on March 26. The book, titled "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl," will chronicle various points in Lynch's life, including her childhood, early wrestling days, and her meteoric rise in WWE. While this memoir has yet to be publicly released on bookshelves, it has boasted a shining endorsement from one of Lynch's colleagues — former "WWE NXT" Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

To pass the time on their Sunday night flight out of Bakersfield, California, Ciampa asked Lynch to lend him a copy of her memoir to read. After noticing that Ciampa was completely enthralled by her story, Lynch later gifted her copy to him as a permanent keepsake. And, as revealed in Ciampa's recent Instagram post, Lynch even inscribed the inside page with an empowering message to Ciampa's daughter, Willow.

In his post, Ciampa also noted that he has read numerous wrestling-related books. And after devouring the words of "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl," Ciampa now considers it to be one of his all-time favorites, alongside the works of Mick Foley and Chris Jericho.

"One of my favorite things about this business is the fact that every wrestler has such a unique path," Ciampa wrote. "Lots of very relatable experiences and life lessons in this book. The content is so real and raw... self doubt, mental health, passion, triumph...it's just great stuff."

Starting at the end of March, Lynch will set out on a multi-city tour, offering fans the opportunity to not only purchase her book, but also hear her discuss it.