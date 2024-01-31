Video: WWE Star Becky Lynch Discusses Working On Writing Her Upcoming Book

Becky Lynch might have started writing her autobiography, "Becky Lynch: The Man — Not Your Average Girl," back in 2020 when she was on maternity leave, but the bulk of the work got done after her return to the ring due to the stop-start nature of her writing previously as she attempted to master a completely new skill. "Eventually I had a deadline, and I had to keep going, but I hadn't re-read it and I sent it off, and I had some trouble with editors until I got to my amazing editor Rebecca," she said to "Never Before Told." "She sent me back questions and stuff and I got to read and it and I was like, wait a minute, what am I writing? This isn't the book that I want to put out there."

Lynch sought the advice of New York Times bestseller and fellow wrestler Mick Foley during the process as she tried to get it just right. However, it was a five-week period when she truly got to grips with the book, which tells her story from starting in wrestling to becoming a WrestleMania main event performer. "It was the time when I became the "NXT" Women's Champion where I really started crafting the book and getting it to a point where I'm really proud of," she said. "I say that I started in 2020, but I really got the bulk of it done in a five-week span."

I put every single bit of me into this book, hear all about it on Never Before Told this Thursday. @WWERollins @WWE pic.twitter.com/PEPxNguxqg — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 30, 2024

Lynch admitted to having her eyes opened when recapping the past, as she learned it was her who was the a**hole in certain situations where she'd previously thought differently. Lynch claims to have been open and honest throughout, and fans will be able to hear her discuss it live and in person during her upcoming book tour.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Never Before Told" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.