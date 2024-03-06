Eric Bischoff Reacts To The Rock's Promo On WWE SmackDown

The Rock's promo from "WWE SmackDown" was the big talking point after this past Friday, as the "People's Champion" laid out an official challenge to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40. The Bloodline were given a lengthy amount of time to tell their story, and Eric Bischoff admitted he loved it for a lot of different reasons.

"We were 10 minutes into that promo before anybody said a word," Bischoff highlighted on "83 Weeks." "It's awesome. That's how you hold an audience if you have the talent and the story behind it, that kind of matters. I love the way it was laid out." Bischoff admitted he wasn't surprised by the fact the tag team match was set up, as that's something he saw coming based on Seth Rollins' involvement at the WrestleMania 40 press event. However, he loved the subtle elements that were added in the segment with the facial expressions, or lack thereof, which helped to lay some teases for other potential twists and turns in this overall storyline.

"They're building heat between Roman and Rock. Roman doesn't like being overshadowed, and now it was so obvious in that promo from the storyline perspective, "Acknowledge me," and then the hug after ... That is a promo that tells a story, not just in the narrative of the promo, but in the subtle physical reactions of the talent in the ring," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.