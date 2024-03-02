Backstage Details On WWE SmackDown Segment Involving The Rock And Roman Reigns

The opening segment of "WWE SmackDown" saw the show revert to a familiar format, as The Bloodline dominated more than 30 minutes of blue brand airtime. Shortly after the segment aired, Fightful Select reported that it went significantly over its allotted time (which is similarly not new for The Bloodline) and that it was produced by Jason Jordan — which is new, as all Bloodline segments are typically produced by Michael Hayes. There's no word at this time as to why Jordan produced the segment instead of Hayes (who reportedly wasn't listed as a producer on the run sheet at all), nor is there any word on which matches and/or segments were cut or changed due to the overrun, though it's worth noting that Naomi's entrance for the first match of the show, immediately following the Bloodline segment, did not make TV.

The lengthy segment primarily involved The Rock challenging 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a tag team match at WrestleMania Night 1 against himself and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a match with multiple stipulations affecting the title match between Reigns and Rhodes on Night 2. The challenge followed The Rock cutting an additional 21-minute promo on Rhodes and Rollins earlier in the day, releasing it on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Rock also acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief after Reigns demanded he do so.