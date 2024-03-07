WWE NXT Ratings Report: 3/5/24

"WWE NXT" took a dip in ratings last week, dropping to the lowest overall viewership since the middle of last summer, and the company's attempt to bounce back this week was mixed. The latest "NXT" was a Roadblock special that included a cage match, a title defense from a main roster tag team, and a number-one contender's main event. While the show was able to climb in total viewership, the P18-49 demographic rating remained at the same level (via Wrestlenomics).

This week's episode drew 654,000 viewers on average with a P18-49 rating of 0.16. Overall viewership was up 15% compared to the week before, and 5% over the last month's average. It was the highest total viewership since the January 16, 2024 episode of "NXT," and the show continues to trend upward compared to this time last year.

The broadcast was ranked 14th among cable shows on Tuesday night, and the 0.16 rating was a 9% drop compared to the past month's average rating. However, there is still some good news for WWE in this department, as the average P18-49 rating is up 27% from the first quarter of 2023.

Overall viewership for "NXT" peaked during the Shawn Spears return match, as indicated by Wrestlenomics' quarter-hours chart. Viewership for those between the ages of 18 and 49 was different, with the 9:30-9:45 p.m. ET segment drawing a rating of 0.18. Those 15 minutes included backstage promos involving Chase U, Jacy Jayne, Ava, Gigi Dolin, Arianna Grace, and others, as well as a live segment involving William Regal and No Quarter Catch Crew, including Regal's son Charlie Dempsey. The highlight reel of Regal and Dempsey's interaction is also currently the most-watched YouTube clip from Tuesday's show.