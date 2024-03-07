AEW's Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Will Ospreay Is A 'Special, Special Talent'

AEW Revolution 2024 is still being talked about by fans as one of the best pay-per-views in recent memory, and one person who had a very successful night is Will Ospreay. The Englishman finished up his obligations with NJPW in February, and was thrown into the deep end on his first night as an All Elite wrestler as he fought Konosuke Takeshita. The bout was widely praised by fans and critics, and many are excited to see where Ospreay in particular goes next.

One of those people is Jeff Jarrett, who expressed how amazed he was at Ospreay's abilities on his "My World" podcast. "The depth of the roster is kind of amazing, but man oh man, Will Ospreay is a special, special talent," Jarrett said. "His athleticism takes him to another level." Ospreay and Jarrett have never shared a ring together, but Jarrett has been able to see him live on a few occasions given that he was on the Zero Hour pre-show of both All In London and Revolution.

Fans didn't have to wait too long for Ospreay's next bout, as he took on his good friend and fellow Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." The two men were stablemates in NJPW as part of the United Empire, and have even featured on AEW TV together as teammates, wrestling in the 2022 tournament to determine the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions alongside Mark Davis. AEW President Tony Khan was initially hesitant to book the match between Ospreay and Fletcher following Revolution, as he didn't know if Ospreay would be medically cleared. Now Ospreay looks likely to face Bryan Danielson soon in what many would call a dream match.

