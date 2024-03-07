Backstage Report Suggests Potential AEW Dream Match Could Be Happening Soon

A dream match for AEW fans might be in the works sooner rather than later, according to a new report. Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" saw the full-time debut of former NJPW star Will Ospreay when he defeated real-life friend Kyle Fletcher. Following the match, Bryan Danielson came out to stare down Ospreay as the show went off the air. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," that match is likely to happen soon, possibly at the recently announced AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

"I don't know 100 percent it's on the pay-per-view, but it's like 95 percent. What I know for sure, 100 percent for sure, that match is happening relatively soon," Meltzer explained. "I have been told that. It's something that Tony Khan has been wanting. It's like the dream match of all dream matches probably for him. But this match is happening, I presume it's going to be on the St. Louis pay-per-view on April 21 and Eddie Kingston and Okada and Swerve and Joe ... Looking like a hell of a pay-per-view."

While Ospreay and Danielson were both headliners at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023, they have never faced each other in the ring. Ospreay has previously called Danielson "injury prone" in an interview, but did say he believes the "American Dragon" to be very tough. Ospreay said in September that he was confident he could beat Danielson "easily" in the dream match. Before making his full-time "Dynamite" debut this week following his NJPW depature, Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution. It wasn't Ospreay's first AEW pay-per-view appearance, however, as he defeated Kenny Omega at the previously mentioned Forbidden Door, and defeated Chris Jericho during All In at Wembley Stadium back in August.