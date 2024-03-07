Diamond Dallas Page On Who Should Induct Paul Heyman Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Earlier this week, it was announced that the "Godfather of Extreme" and the "Wiseman" to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, is the first inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. The former executive and promoter turned manager will be inducted during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, the home of Heyman's legendary ECW promotion. Since the announcement, it's been pondered by many within the wrestling community just who will induct Heyman. "Diamond" Dallas Page recently talked about Heyman's impending induction on "Busted Open Radio." Page, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer, said he knows who he thinks should induct Reigns' special council, but he's not sure who WWE will go with.

"Tommy Dreamer! To me, there's no other choice because of the history that they had, but there are other people," Page said. "I always will think of Tommy and Paul and Raven, and Sandman and Sheik and RVD and all those guys. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin started creating 'Stone Cold' not knowing it yet in ECW ... The reason why I'm sitting here partially is because of Paul Heyman."

Page previously said on an episode of Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions" that he credits Heyman for getting him back into wrestling at the age of 31. He said Heyman first helped him by leaving the AWA, freeing up a spot. Page has also said Heyman helped him before a WWE tryout by telling him what the company was going to want to see. Bully Ray also recently gave his opinion on who should induct Heyman. He said CM Punk would be a good choice, as well as The Undertaker, as Heyman managed "The Deadman" in his early years in WCW. Bully also agreed with Page that "Stone Cold" would be one of the best options to induct Heyman.

