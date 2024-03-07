Bully Ray Assesses Options For GUNTHER's WWE WrestleMania 40 Opponent

Next week, six members of the "WWE Raw" locker room will compete in a high-stakes gauntlet match, where the winner will earn the right to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray assessed the talent involved in this upcoming contenders match, specifically focusing on those he considers most likely to face "The Ring General" at WrestleMania.

"Coming out of last night, we have Sami Zayn's storyline of how this is his final opportunity to get to WrestleMania. I think Sami and GUNTHER would be a quality Intercontinental Championship match," Ray said. "However, a part of me wants to see [Chad] Gable-GUNTHER three, because Gable and GUNTHER has been really good. And Gable is that underdog who's come close [to beating GUNTHER]."

While many fans are also pulling for Zayn or Gable victory next week, Ray pointed out that WWE could venture down another booking route. Given that GUNTHER was recently positioned in a match against a heat-magnet like Dominik Mysterio, Ray believes WWE may be exploring the possibility of a face-turn for GUNTHER. As such, Ray has named Shinsuke Nakamura as an ideal candidate to help put this potential idea into motion. "Shinsuke is a great choice if they wanted GUNTHER to be a full-blown babyface, because Shinsuke works wonderfully as a heel," Ray said.

Officially, the lineup for next week's gauntlet match includes the likes of Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed.

