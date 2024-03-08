#WeLoveYouBianca Trends On X Amidst Flood Of Support From WWE Women (And Cody Rhodes)

Several WWE stars have once again come out in support of Bianca Belair after racist comments were directed towards her on social media. 

A few racist "fans" were unhappy about Belair being on the cover of the latest WWE 2K video game and spewed racist hate on WWE's social media, following which Belair received support from fans and her peers. The likes of Big E, Rhea Ripley, and Zelina Vega had initially commented on the matter and expressed support for "The EST of WWE," and now Becky Lynch, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, and Cody Rhodes, to name a few, have jumped to the defense of the former WWE Women's Champion. 

The "WeLoveYouBianca" hashtag trended on X (formerly Twitter) as fans and pro wrestlers came out in support of Belair. There have been a few incidents of "fans" targeting pro wrestlers with racist threats and comments, which former AEW star Big Swole brought to light in 2022 when she revealed that even her daughter was subject to racist messages. 

The WWE roster seems to be a tightly-knit group, which even CM Punk has noticed and praised, and it's not a surprise that they have backed their peer. In another recent incident, WWE stars, including Ripley and Chelsea Green, showed empathy and support for Maxxine Dupri, who was heckled and booed by someone in the audience during a recent WWE live event.

