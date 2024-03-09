Backstage News On Whether The Rock Has Any Input In This Year's WWE Hall Of Fame Class

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place on April 5, and so far Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and the U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda) will be inducted. However, since The Rock is now not only back onscreen with WWE, but a member of the TKO Board, does he have any involvement when it comes to the inductees? In years prior, Vince McMahon played an integral role when it came to deciding who would be inducted, until last year when it was announced that Triple H would be making the final decisions — before the allegations made against McMahon.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, sources within the promotion have said that Rock does indeed have input with this year's WWE Hall of Fame Class. One source noted that Rock's involvement would be evident as further inductees are revealed, but no further explanations were given on this claim. Another source told Fightful that Rock had input on all this year's inductees, but no further sources confirmed this to them.

Complicating matters is a later addendum to Fightful's report that says Rock's grandmother Lia Maivia is being considered for induction, all while WWE as an organization is denying that "The Great One" is exerting influence over the selection process. Wife of the legendary "High Chief" Peter Maivia, Lia was one of pro wrestling's first female promoters, operating Polynesian Pro Wrestling during the '80s after the death of her husband. It still remains to be seen when The Rock himself will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.