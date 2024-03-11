Corey Graves' Brother Reportedly Backstage At WWE SmackDown, Not Under Contract To AAA

Wrestlers showing up backstage at events is nothing new. Performers from companies worldwide have family and friends in different promotions, meaning that stopping by for a visit shouldn't be too much of a big deal. However, given the current contract status of Corey Graves' brother, could WWE potentially be on the cusp of signing a big-time free agent?

Fightful Select reports that Sam Adonis, the real-life brother of Graves, was backstage at the March 8 edition of WWE "Smackdown" in Dallas, Texas. Adonis is best known for his work in Mexican promotion AAA, where he still performs. However, he is currently working without a contract at the time of writing and is technically a free agent, meaning that he wouldn't be breaking any rules if he were to negotiate a deal with a different company. Adonis wrestled for AAA as recently as February 2024, leading some fans to speculate where his future may lie.

Adonis was signed to a WWE developmental contract at one point in his career, even being signed to the company before his brother. He began performing and training in Florida Championship Wrestling in April 2011 but suffered a knee injury shortly after signing. Adonis was ultimately released from his WWE contract a few months later.

In his time away from WWE, he has won championships in promotions like AAA, Warrior Wrestling, and the International Wrestling Cartel. Before signing a WWE contract, he and his brother shared the ring multiple times on the independent circuit, working as tag team partners and opponents for companies based in Philadelphia in the late 2000s. Of course, some people might associate Adonis with his pro-Donald Trump gimmick, which he claims did irreversible damage to his career.