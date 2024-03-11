Jim Ross Assesses AEW Champ Samoa Joe's Performance At Revolution 2024

Jim Ross returned to the announce desk at AEW Revolution on March 3, having the best seat in the house for the final two matches of the night. He was on hand to call the AEW World Championship triple threat and was impressed by what he saw from the three men, particularly Samoa Joe.

"Joe is the man, end of story," he said on "Grilling JR." "He's a machine, and I have great respect for Samoa Joe, always have, and always will. He's a man's man, he's physical, he doesn't give any quarter nor does he ask for one, thought he had a great night. The other two guys did as well."

Joe retained his title against Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, and he is now set to put it on the line again this Wednesday against Wardlow on "AEW Dynamite: Big Business." However, Ross admitted that both Page and Strickland still had excellent nights at AEW Revolution and deserved the booking they got throughout that match. Furthermore, he believes they will get opportunities down the line.

"It was a physical match, and I enjoy the physicality, psychology, all worked out really well in my world. I think it made sense, this is Sting's night, nothing was going to supplant Sting's night, somewhere down the road it's going to be somebody else's night," he said. "It's going to be Swerve's night or the other cat."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.