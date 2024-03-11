Photos: AEW Star Anna Jay Shares Pics While 'On An Island Somewhere'

With how grueling the professional wrestling world can be at times, it doesn't hurt to take a step away and get some sun. That's exactly what Anna Jay has decided to do in the past week. Taking to X on Sunday evening, the AEW star posted three photos, and a brief video, from "an island somewhere." Jay could be seen enjoying the beach, both before and after going for a swim.

On an island somewhere🌴 pic.twitter.com/bZYCrHAySY — Anna Jay (@annajay___) March 11, 2024

Hanging out on the beach has just been one of the things Jay has done during her tropical getaway, as she had previously posted photos of stingrays. Despite warnings from some fans on social media, Jay got close enough to one stingray that she even kissed it, without incident.

Jay's downtime comes after she had a busy start to the year in AEW, which saw her unsuccessfully challenge Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at "AEW Battle of the Belts IX" in early January. Her most recent matches for the promotion came against Queen Aminata and Mariah May on the February 16 and 23 episodes of "AEW Rampage," with Jay's loss to Aminata leading to the announcement that Aminata had officially been signed by AEW.

While Jay has been busy enjoying the sand and sun, her significant other, Jack Perry, has found himself busy in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The AEW star, who has not been seen in the promotion since August, made waves last week when he won his first match in the New Japan Cup against Shota Umino, followed by him joining the House of Torture stable, who helped assist in his victory.