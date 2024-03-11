WWE Star Who's Been MIA Has Deleted His Twitter/X Account

WWE star Sheamus hasn't wrestled since August of last year, when the Irish performer reportedly suffered an injury while sharing the ring with Edge in his final WWE match before heading to AEW. Earlier this year, reports emerged stating that Sheamus was approaching an in-ring return, but that return has yet to materialize. Sheamus seems to now have deactivated his X account, with his former handle of "@wwesheamus" coming up blank.

The account's deactivation could be an attempt to build some hype leading to a return for the WWE veteran. However, it's impossible to determine the motivation for certain. Sheamus' WWE contract is believed to expire sometime in the first half of 2024, and the 46-year-old had made some cryptic posts in the weeks leading up to the deactivation of his social media account over the weekend. At this point, Sheamus could be preparing for a return to WWE, or the company may have decided to keep him off TV following his injury with the knowledge that he plans to depart when his contract expires.

Sheamus has been with WWE since 2007 and was brought up to the main roster in 2009. Since then, he's captured the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE United States Championship, both sets of tag titles, and infamously won the 2012 WWE Royal Rumble instead of Daniel Bryan. In recent years, his career has been reinvigorated through his rivalries with Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER, along with his leadership of the seemingly defunct Brawling Brutes.