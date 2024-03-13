QT Marshall Comments On Old Friend Cody Rhodes Becoming Top Guy In WWE

QT Marshall recently returned to AEW after announcing his resignation from the promotion last year. He recently spoke with Sportskeeda about Cody Rhodes' current spot in WWE. Marshall, a longtime friend of the 2023 and 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner, figured "The American Nightmare" would be a WWE main eventer after returning to the organization in 2022. Supporting Marshall's assumption, Rhodes is currently penciled in to headline his second consecutive WrestleMania next month. Regarding his current run as a key star in WWE, Marshall was asked if Rhodes' stint with AEW had helped him secure that spot.

"100%," Marshall said. "I think getting him away from WWE and letting him do his own thing and figuring it out on his own, what he needed to do, so on and so forth. People always say, 'What do you think he did?' ... And I always say, 'From what he told me, he went and did every independent show he possibly could do. He met every single fan, shook their hand, spoke to them, looked them in the eye like human beings, and just told them how much he appreciated their support.'"

Marshall mentioned that there were some things in AEW that Rhodes probably didn't love, but he ultimately did the best he could with what he was assigned to do. Meanwhile, the only thing the former AAA Latin American Champion didn't think Rhodes would do upon his return to WWE was turn Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his hero, into a bad guy. Johnson turned on Rhodes at last month's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event and slapped him in the face.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit Sportskeeda and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.