Nia Jax Compares Current Mindset To Her First WWE Run

Since returning to WWE in 2023, Nia Jax has been featured prominently on television. Fresh from challenging for the WWE Women's World Championship while feuding with Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, she is certainly in a stronger position nowadays, and she puts that down to a mindset change.

"When you first get thrown into WWE, you're kind of like on your own," she told "Hall Of Fame." "You're just like a little baby deer and they're like, 'Okay, here you go figure it out.' At least it was for me. I was trying to figure out who I was, who Nia Jax was as I was trying to train."

Jax admitted that there was a lot more guidance when she was part of "WWE NXT," and moving to the main roster let her go off to the races. Jax found success in her first run but ended up being released in 2021 after requesting it for her own mental health. That isn't ideal for any professional wrestler, but Jax believes her release was the best thing that could have happened to her.

"When I was able to step back and recalibrate, and see what I did wrong and see what I needed to do better. It was a great experience for me to sit back," Jax said. "I was still watching, I'm still a fan, I'm always going to be a fan, and so now I have all these tools in my belt, and I'm like, 'Okay, this is what I need to do, this is what I lacked and this is what I bring now."

