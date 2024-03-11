AEW's Swerve Strickland Discusses The Rise Of His Character

Though he came up short earlier this month at AEW Revolution, Swerve Strickland seems to have maintained his position near the top of the company's roster. Over the last year, Strickland has garnered a great deal of support from fans, despite being positioned as a heel for most of that time. The AEW star recently spoke with Georgia's 11Alive, with Strickland explaining that his girlfriend's experience as an actress inspired him to look at his onscreen character differently.

"It's all about making a choice ... and truly committing," Strickland said. "You can't be, 'Boom, boom, boom,' ... back and forth [on] what you want to be, who you are, what your motives are."

Strickland said he fully committed to the idea he had for his character, drowning out some online criticism in order to stay focused on the end goal. In turn, that choice has allowed Strickland to be more authentic onscreen and translate his own inspirations into a pro wrestling format, which he believes has resonated with the audience.

"It added just so many more layers and depth that people really attached to it and wanted to see more of it," Strickland continued. "Or wanted to see — next week, how do we explain that? Next week, do we dive in a little more?"