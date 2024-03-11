Why Eric Bischoff Says WWE's Cody Rhodes Could Have The 'Most Interesting Journey'

The next few weeks promises to be one of the biggest in the career of Cody Rhodes. The WWE star is set to be featured on both nights of WrestleMania 40, first teaming with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to battle The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Night One, followed by Rhodes challenging Reigns for the Undisputed Title on Night Two, in an attempt for Rhodes to finally "finish the story" and win the gold.

Rhodes' story has captivated the attention of many, including Eric Bischoff. In fact, Bischoff is so high on Rhodes' potential direction that he believes it may be among the most interesting journeys ever, as he stated on the latest episode of "83 Weeks."

"I think once the story has been completed, sometime after WrestleMania, I think we'll probably be able to look back and go 'Wow, what a journey,'" Bischoff said. "[It] may be the most interesting journey in terms of a wrestler ever. Ever. To go from the #1 wrestling company in the world, where he's making a significant amount of money...I don't know what he was making in WWE as...Stardust. I'm guessing, if he was in the middle of the card, based on what I've learned over the years, he's probably in that seven, eight hundred grand a year category, which is a lot of money. Maybe more.

"But he left that security as a very young man. He left that security of WWE and took a chance in AEW, and then left AEW to take an even bigger risk in going back to WWE. And it all worked out for him, or at least it looks like it's going to. It's going to be a fascinating story someday."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription