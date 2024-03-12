Logan Paul Shares Excitement For Being Involved With WWE Right Now

The Road to WrestleMania has boasted several surprises thus far, with one of the most recent being the addition of WWE's first-ever center-ring sponsor — PRIME. As previously announced, the hydration and energy drink company, run by United States Champion Logan Paul and KSI, will be prominently featured at all WWE premium live events moving forward. Outside of business dealings, WWE has also begun molding the matches for WrestleMania 40, one of which will pit Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

On the latest edition of "Impaulsive," Logan Paul opened up about the current state of WWE, sharing his elation to not only be a part of the organization, but to also continue growing in it. "It's gonna be a big WrestleMania. There's not much [else] to say. I am very excited to be a part of the WWE at this time where they're making moves like they did with PRIME in the middle of the ring," Paul said. "They're bringing back some of the biggest superstars they've ever had. I'm kind of finding my voice as a wrestler. I think my ultimate goal would be to turn people who maybe didn't care about it into casual fans."

In the same podcast episode, Paul also revealed that WWE's 2024 SummerSlam event will take place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. This event, which will specifically emanate from the Cleveland Browns Stadium, is scheduled for Saturday, August 3.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.