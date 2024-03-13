Konnan Assess Impact Of CMLL Wrestlers Appearing On AEW Programming

Though there has been one visa-related hiccup along the way, the partnership between AEW and CMLL has largely gone off without a hitch, with CMLL stars such as Mistico, Volador Jr., Mascara Dorada, Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., Titan, and Magnus all getting a decent spotlight on AEW TV or even PPV. However, there is one person in wrestling who isn't that high on the partnership, and that's none other than the booker of AEW's other lucha libre partner, Konnan.

On the latest episode of "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan," the outspoken AAA head of creative pondered what, if anything, the AEW/CMLL partnership had accomplished for either side.

"They [CMLL] came in, nobody knew who they were, they were standing...or sitting in the audience, Moxley made fun of them or whatever when he went to the corner, so now a match is made with no backstory, nothing," Konnan said. "Then they have two matches, and now they're [BCC] already wrestling FTR. Two matches that meant nothing, did nothing for anybody, right? Really nothing. Then they bring this kid in, Atlantis Jr., nobody knows who the f**k it is."

One thing not mentioned by Konnan is the success of CMLL's Homenaje a Dos Leyendas event, taking place on March 29 in CMLL's home base of Arena Mexico. The event, which is scheduled to be headlined by CMLL stars Mistico, Volador, Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guerrero taking on BCC's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, is already sold out, setting the record for the quickest sell out in Arena Mexico's near 70 year history for a CMLL event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' it 100" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription