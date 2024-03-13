Samoa Joe Thinks Fans Have Slept On This AEW Contender

Ever since fall 2023, Swerve Strickland has been one of AEW's most popular stars, rising through the ranks to the point of being a contender for the AEW World Championship. However, while the Mogul Embassy leader has only just reached that point, current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe believes he's been at that level for a while and was overlooked by the audience.

"Swerve Strickland has been a guy who, in my estimation, has been kind of slept on by a lot of the fandom not really realizing what he's capable of," he said to "98.5 The Sports Hub." "He's had several characters, several opportunities through different companies, but now he's kind of coming into his own. He has the ability to be himself. He put out his music the way he likes and it all fits together nicely." One of the big factors in Strickland's recent rise in popularity has been his partnership with Prince Nana. While he hasn't outshone his client, Nana has certainly added a lot to Strickland's overall presentation, with his dancing getting over with the fans. He's someone else that Joe believes has been overlooked, claiming he was a tremendous manager in ROH and was an unsung guy during his time there.

"Joining up with him just makes this really nice package that works really well for him. I'm so glad it's coming together for him," Joe said. Strickland has made it clear that despite failing to win the title at Revolution in a triple threat match, he still intends to reach the mountaintop, it is Wardlow who will step up to challenge Joe next at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "98.5 The Sports Hub" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.