WWE To Use Different Stage Setup For Upcoming PLE & Slate Of Events

WWE's trilogy of shows during Money in the Bank weekend later this summer will be using a smaller stage, according to WrestleTix on X. The minimalistic set will be in place for "WWE SmackDown," Money in the Bank, and "WWE NXT" Heatwave at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, between Friday, July 5 and Sunday, July 7. The smaller stage will allow 18,000 fans to attend each event. WWE has been using a minimalistic set at some big shows recently, including 2023's Backlash, Money in the Bank, and Survivor Series. The organization has also been using a mini stage for the Royal Rumble and SummerSlam in recent years.

Commenting on the WrestleTix post, one fan wrote, "Business is so hot, they have to resort to using smaller stages to accommodate the demand. You love to see it." Earlier this week, WWE opened up more seating for the upcoming episode of "WWE Raw" at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on March 25. The event had previously sold out. The promotion revealed the news while announcing CM Punk, who is currently sidelined through injury, for the show in his hometown. It's currently unclear if WWE plans to alter the stage size, much like they did for Survivor Series last November at the Allstate Arena, if demand increases further for the event.

Regarding attending the upcoming Money in the Bank weekend in Toronto, pre-sale combo tickets have now gone on sale, with ticket prices ranging from $287 to $2,950 (Canadian dollars). The 3-day combo will go on general sale this Friday at 10 a.m. EST. Meanwhile, single-event tickets are expected to go on sale in the near future. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase Priority Passes via On Location for Money in the Bank, with the Gold, Champion, and Elite packages offering a pre-show event with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.