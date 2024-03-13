Mercedes Mone Shares Boston Love Ahead Of Rumored Debut At AEW Dynamite: Big Business

It could be "Boss Time" in Boston, as Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks in WWE, looks to be back in her hometown ahead of the "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" special on Wednesday, which will take place at Boston's TD Garden. Mone has been posting views of the city to her social media accounts over the past two days — on Instagram she shared photos to her story, including one captioned "I love being home." She also posted skyline views of Boston Tuesday night. On her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, she posted "BO$$TON" with a series of blue, red, and white heart emojis. On Monday, she simply shared a GIF of a happy little girl, with the caption "I'M SO EXCITED!" without context.

BO$$TON

💙❤️🤍 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 13, 2024

Mone's signing with AEW has been heavily rumored over the last few weeks. AEW President Tony Khan announced the official "Big Business" branding of "Dynamite" in Boston at the beginning of February, further fueling the rumors that Mone had signed with the company. She reportedly has been under contract since "at least early January." There were also reports on Wednesday that WWE stars Bayley and Naomi, two of Mone's best friends, were also spotted in Boston ahead of "Big Business." Following a serious ankle injury she sustained in May 2023 in the finals of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament, Mone has been training hard to get into ring shape alongside the likes of Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears, as well as with trainers at the Los Angeles NJPW dojo.