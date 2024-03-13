Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Being Removed (And Added Back) To Online WWE Roster Page

Rumors have been flying in recent days that Brock Lesnar has been restored to WWE's online roster page, having presumably been removed due to his role in a lawsuit alleging sex trafficking and abuse at the hands of Vince McMahon filed by a former employee. According to Fightful Select, however, Lesnar was never removed from the page, so he could have never been added back. Lesnar's bio listing his accomplishments in the company remains active on WWE.com.

Though Lesnar was not named outright in the January lawsuit filed against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, an unnamed WWE performer and former UFC champion was referenced multiple times in the suit document. The person was identified as Lesnar by the Wall Street Journal. The lawsuit alleges former employee Janel Grant was coerced by McMahon to send Lesnar explicit content, and was even offered up for sexual favors as a bargaining chip, as part of Lesnar's contract negotiations.

In the fallout of the bombshell allegations, Lesnar was reportedly removed from his appearance in the 2024 Royal Rumble match, and all his planned spots were given to then-"WWE NXT" talent Bron Breakker. Lesnar had been slated for a return during WrestleMania season, possibly even challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship. Lesnar was also removed from not only the cover art of a version of WWE 2K24, but as a playable character within the game as well. Lesnar is a character available in the 2K Showcase Mode, but cannot be unlocked in other modes of the game. On Wednesday, however, Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez said there have been some "moves" to bring Lesnar back.