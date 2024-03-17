Samoa Joe Lists Three WWE Hall Of Famers As Best Strikers

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has 25 years under his belt in the wrestling industry. In that time, Joe has developed a reputation as one of the best strikers. During a conversation with 98.5 The Sports Hub, Joe revealed the wrestlers who came before him that he considers to have had the best offense.

"As strikers go, I think [The Undertaker is] definitely up there," Joe said. "We can talk about all-time punches, I think Jerry Lawler probably has a genre-defining one. ... Terry Funk, I think, is another guy who ... could throw punches that look like they take people's heads off."

All three of the listed wrestlers had monumental in-ring careers that were followed by an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. That's something that could very well be in Joe's future, but not imminently. Joe defeated MJF late last year at AEW Worlds End to become the seventh person to hold the AEW World Championship. He has now successfully defended the title three times, most recently against Wardlow on the March 13, 2024 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Funk died last year at the age of 79 after a series of health issues. A pioneer in many ways, his in-ring career lasted more than 50 years as Funk got his start in 1965 and wrestled his final match in 2017.

Lawler had a lengthy career of his own, beginning in 1970 and with his most recent match taking place in January 2023. He garnered a reputation as a villainous heel, first in promotions like his own Continental Wrestling Association and later in WWE.

For many years, Mark "The Undertaker" Callaway was one of the most successful performers in WWE. The brawler was able to keep a mystique surrounding The Undertaker that fascinated fans of all ages, including Joe.

