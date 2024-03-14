X-Pac Says This Current WWE Star Would Have Been A Good Member Of DX

It's 2024 now, which means the days of the Attitude Era and D-Generation X are now a thing of the past. Even still, many members of DX remain as relevant as ever, with Triple H and Shawn Michaels running the creative side of WWE and "NXT" with Road Dogg on the creative team, while Billy Gunn is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions with The Acclaimed. Even without a creative job or a title run, Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, also remains a respected figure in wrestling, even briefly coming out of retirement to wrestle in GCW back in 2022.

At the start of March, Waltman participated in Monopoly Events' "An Evening With Sean Waltman," hosted by SoCal Val, taking place in Manchester, England. During the sitdown, Waltman reminisced about his days in DX and took several audience questions, with one person asking Waltman who he thought, from the current wrestling landscape, would fit into DX. And one person immediately came to mind.

"I think that the guy I was talking about earlier would be a great DX member, Damian Priest," Waltman said.

The Money in the Bank winner and one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions has proven himself to be a formidable member of a stable over the past few years, becoming a key cog in Judgment Day alongside partner Finn Balor, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. Separate from Priest, Waltman appears to be a fan of Judgment Day as a whole, admitting that both Ripley and Balor would make good members of DX as well.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Monopoly Events" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription