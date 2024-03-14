Nic Nemeth Assesses Wrestling Journey After Time As Dolph Ziggler In WWE

While he is obviously grateful for his near two-decade tenure in WWE, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) is eager to explore other facets, and faces, of the wrestling business. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," the former World Heavyweight Champion put his overall wrestling career into some perspective, specifically pointing out that there is still a wide range of competitors he has yet to even share a locker room with.

"While I was biding my time [prior to officially leaving], I was watching, paying attention to everything else in the world, going 'Where should I go? Where do I want? Where can the best talent be? Where can I test myself the most?' So I had a lot of catching up to do, but I've really been catching up [on] Japanese wrestling, especially just trying to figure out where I could fit in and make things work. I love it. There's an entire world out there that I've never even seen in person or been face-to-face with. There's a million opponents that I've never ever been in a locker room with. So, I'm excited for the wrestling part, but also the part where I'm learning and following all the television aspects of it and pay-per-views and premium live events. I can't wait to sink my teeth into it."

Since departing from WWE as a part of the September 2023 talent releases, Nemeth has tipped his toe into several new promotions, much like his real-life friend Matt Cardona continues to do. So far, Nemeth has ventured into the territories of TNA Wrestling, World Wrestling Council, Game Changer Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Within NJPW, Nemeth has already dethroned David Finlay to become the new IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, "The Most Wanted Man" has also set his sights on Moose, who currently holds the TNA World Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.