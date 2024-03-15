Mercedes Mone Explains Why Her AEW Debut Had To Open The Show At Dynamite: Big Business

AEW wasted little time in pulling the trigger on the highly-anticipated debut of Mercedes Mone at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," as she appeared in the opening segment of the show to provide her mission statement to the fans. While it could have been saved and built up for the main event, AEW opted to kick the night off with a bang, which Mone was happy to do.

"F*** yeah, I needed to open the show," Mone told Sports Illustrated. "All day, I was so full of energy. Ten minutes before the show, I was in gorilla. I could feel the energy in the building. When my music hit, I felt the energy and I knew I was home." An emotional Mone made it clear how happy she was to be in AEW, while encouraging fans to chase their dreams. She also teased a match with Willow Nightingale, who beat her to become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion on the night where Mone injured her ankle, with the "CEO" making it clear they have unfinished business.

"And I've honestly been thinking about what I wanted to say for the past year. When I finally signed with AEW, I put even more thought into it. I decided to speak from my heart," she said. "That's what I did, and the crowd made it so special for me." Mone also appeared at the end of the night to help fight off Skye Blue and Julia Hart when they were attacking Nightingale after she defeated Riho. Fans are now patiently awaiting Mone's first match, but there has been no announcement on when that will come. It is confirmed that she will be on "Dynamite" next week, speaking to the fans once again.