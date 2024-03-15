Mercedes Mone Reveals Why She Came To AEW: 'We're Going To Make So Much Magic Here'

This past Wednesday, Mercedes Mone made her official debut as a member of the AEW roster in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. The former Sasha Banks opened up this week's "AEW Dynamite," cutting a promo in the ring and teasing memorable moments to come. Following her debut, Mone spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed why she decided to sign with AEW.

"I want to be here, I need to be here, and it's because of the women's division," Mone said. "The women here laid the foundation. They're the reason I want to be in AEW. We're going to make so much magic here."

As many other AEW stars have in the past, Mone also discussed her desire to change the landscape of professional wrestling. During her previous run in WWE, Mone was instrumental in helping women's wrestling be taken more seriously, and she hopes to raise the bar for the AEW women's division.

"This is a global revolution," Mone continued. "That's why I'm here. You don't think I can take this around the globe? Well then, let me show you I can. My heart is here. My dreams are here. I love wrestling. I'm a leader, and I'm going to lead."

In addition to her appearance to open "Dynamite," Mone came out at the end of the show to help Willow Nightingale against the TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Mone and Nightingale have history, with the injury that kept Mone out of action for much of the last year coming in a match against Nightingale, and Nightingale winning the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship instead of Mone. It now appears a feud between Mone and Hart is on the table as well.

