Mercedes Mone Drops Julia Hart, Willow Nightingale Gets Main Event Win On AEW Dynamite

Capping the "Big Business" episode of "AEW Dynamite," Willow Nightingale fought off a game Riho in the main event before the lights went out and she was confronted by House of Black's Julia Hart and attacked from behind by Skye Blue. With the crowd chanting "CEO," the newest addition to AEW's roster, Mercedes Mone, emerged from the back to make the save, dropping Blue on the ramp and delivering a boot to the face to Hart before taking her down with the Mone Maker.

Mone's involvement after the main event means she bookended the show, after kicking things off in spectacular fashion, featuring a new song and an updated look, while sending the crowd into a frenzy. Her debut was long-rumored, and heavily implied since the announcement of "Big Business," but that took away nothing from the crowd's enjoyment, and they bought right in, imploring her to make the save for Nightingale, and rejoicing once again when she came back out, wardrobe change and all, ready to take care of business, fittingly.

Nightingale, who finished Riho after a Doctor Bomb, was Mone's last opponent, besting her at New Japan Pro-Wrestling STRONG Resurgence back in May of 2023 to capture the vacant NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. In that match, Mone suffered an ankle injury that she later revealed was feared to be career-threatening for a time. The former Sasha Banks was reportedly set to win the title that night, with her injury forcing the outcome to be changed on the fly.