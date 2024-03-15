Tony Khan On AEW's Mercedes Mone: 'She's One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World'

After months of speculation, Mercedes Mone was revealed to be officially All Elite at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" as she made her debut for the company, joining recent signings Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay as Tony Khan continues to bolster his roster. Bringing in the former WWE star is something that had been rumored ever since she walked out on her former company, and Khan was quick to praise the "CEO."

"I think she's one of the best wrestlers in the world," Khan told the Boston Globe. "I always want to get the best wrestlers in AEW, and that describes Mercedes perfectly." Much like when AEW debuted CM Punk, the company opted not to announce that she was coming ahead of time. Instead, AEW left a series of obvious hints that Mone would be appearing, leaning heavily on writing "Bo$$ton" as a nod to her impending arrival. It was then left to the audience to speculate that she was turning up, and the 'Four Horsewoman' admitted she was over the moon with the reaction.

"Just a little bit of internet buzz where they put ['Bo$$ton,' a nod to one of her world-conquering nicknames] on the Boston skyline, and fans were just speculating that it could possibly be me. They came from all over the world to see me debut tonight," Mone said. "It was unbelievable. Legit fans from London, UK, Mexico, Japan, and all over the United States came out." Mone teased she has unfinished business with Willow Nightingale, who she competed against for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. However, later on in the night, the "CEO" was on hand to help Nightingale after she was attacked by Julia Hart and Skye Blue, with Mone taking them both out to close the show standing tall.