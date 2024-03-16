Tony Khan Announces Last Minute Changes To Tonight's AEW Collision Due To Injury

Every wrestling fan knows the truism "card subject to change," and that will be true of tonight's episode of "AEW Collision." AEW CEO Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly before the Saturday broadcast to announce that alterations to the card were being made as a result of injuries suffered by AEW luchador Komander.

"Due to an injury at the hands of [Konosuke Takeshita] last night on 'AEW Rampage,' AEW medical won't clear [Komander] to wrestle tonight," Khan wrote. "Based on this, we've been working on card changes to tonight's show to make sure that we have a night packed with great action on 'AEW Collision.'"

Komander was originally set to face PAC, who recently returned to AEW after dealing with his own injuries. Other matches announced for the show include Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Bryan Keith vs. Kyle O'Reilly in the latter's first match since his return at AEW Revolution, House of Black vs. The Infantry in an AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match, and an AEW TBS Championship Open House Match between champion Julia Hart and Trish Adora. Adam Copeland was also set to speak on the broadcast ahead of his I Quit Match with Christian Cage in Toronto on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." As of this writing, it's unclear if any changes have been made the previously announced slate beyond the removal of PAC vs. Komander.