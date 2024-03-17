Kevin Von Erich Likens Meeting Former AEW Champ MJF To This WWE Hall Of Famer

"The Iron Claw" has been well received by the wrestling and non-wrestling communities, with people like WWE Superstar Natalya praising the A24 movie. The film highlights the tragic story of the legendary Von Erich family and stars some familiar faces from the wrestling world, including former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who also served as an executive producer. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich was a guest on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and had high praise for the star.

"Oh, he's something else. He's just like Steve Austin. I knew when I met him that he was gonna go far; I just did. And you know, because in wrestling, we have some pretty flamboyant personalities, and wrestling needs people like that, but if it wasn't that way it would be a boring place really and these guys have got to have it inside them, or they can't bring it out."

The former WCCW Television Champion laughed when asked if MJF is as big of a jerk as he plays on television, noting that there may be some truth to MJF's gimmick in AEW. "They gotta get it somewhere, and that's where it comes from, and I have to say with MJF, he's a classic example. That's him." However, Von Eric admires that the AEW star doesn't change for anyone and is confident enough to stick to his guns.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestle Inc. for the transcription.

